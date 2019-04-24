Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) to report $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings per share of $0.16 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $1.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.71 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 53.79% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. GMP Securities cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Standpoint Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion and a PE ratio of 45.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 447,626 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,164 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 50,902 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 11,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

