Westhaven Ventures (WHN) Stock Price Down 12.3%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) was down 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.71. Approximately 153,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 207,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $69.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00.

About Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

