Western Asset Global High Income Fnd (EHI) Sets New 1-Year High After Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd Inc (NYSE:EHI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.27 per share, with a total value of $54,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 515,420 shares of company stock valued at $4,820,637.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 345,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 34,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 201,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fnd during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fnd (NYSE:EHI)

There is no company description available for Western Asset Global High Income Fund.

