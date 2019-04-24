West Fraser Timber (WFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post earnings of C$0.73 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.27 billion during the quarter.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of TSE WFT opened at C$64.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08. West Fraser Timber has a one year low of C$60.44 and a one year high of C$97.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WFT. Raymond James reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$84.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$84.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised West Fraser Timber from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC lowered West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$79.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on West Fraser Timber from C$100.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. West Fraser Timber currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$83.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “West Fraser Timber (WFT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/west-fraser-timber-wft-scheduled-to-post-quarterly-earnings-on-thursday.html.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce/pine/fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and lignin. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.