West Bancorporation (WTBA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.43 million. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 30.80%. On average, analysts expect West Bancorporation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $351.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.81. West Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. ValuEngine raised West Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised West Bancorporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

