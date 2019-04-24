Wells Fargo & Co Raises Marriott International (MAR) Price Target to $141.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $123.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MAR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $137.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.29.

MAR stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $135.81. 37,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,984,536. The company has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $100.62 and a 52-week high of $142.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 80.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott International will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 11,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $1,414,609.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $693,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $7,911,582.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,174,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,730 shares of company stock valued at $16,924,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 532.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

