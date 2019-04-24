Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $383,000 Holdings in National Western Life Group Inc (NWLI)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in National Western Life Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 5,320.0% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 365.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NWLI shares. BidaskClub cut National Western Life Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NWLI opened at $257.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $951.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.09. National Western Life Group Inc has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $335.00.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.49 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 20.57%.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

