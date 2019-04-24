Wedbush Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for TCF Financial Co. (TCF)

TCF Financial Co. (NYSE:TCF) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TCF Financial in a report released on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. Wedbush also issued estimates for TCF Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $357.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upgraded TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded TCF Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TCF Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Bank of America downgraded TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of TCF Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TCF Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.38.

TCF Financial stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. TCF Financial has a 12 month low of $18.17 and a 12 month high of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCF. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 107,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TCF Financial by 1,839.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,298,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,829 shares during the period. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in TCF Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

