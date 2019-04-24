Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for Cinemark in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cinemark’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $798.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.97 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $41.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.78. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cinemark by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,381,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,155,000 after buying an additional 205,898 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cinemark by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,661,000 after buying an additional 55,293 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,134,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

