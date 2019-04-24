WEC Energy Group (WEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. WEC Energy Group has set its FY 2019 guidance at $3.48-3.52 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.48 to $3.52 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect WEC Energy Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WEC stock opened at $76.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.51. WEC Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.48 and a fifty-two week high of $80.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In related news, insider Gale E. Klappa sold 49,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total value of $3,711,478.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allen L. Leverett sold 112,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $8,345,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 151,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,270,642.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 456,668 shares of company stock valued at $34,330,208 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.70.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

