Watford (WTRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Equities researchers at Barclays began coverage on shares of Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of WTRE stock opened at $27.70 on Monday. Watford has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $28.94.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

