Waterstone Financial (WSBF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $37.19 million during the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 7.66%.

Shares of WSBF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. 247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,526. The company has a market cap of $452.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.08. Waterstone Financial has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

