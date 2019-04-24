Waste Management (WM) Sets New 1-Year High at $106.05

Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $106.05 and last traded at $105.58, with a volume of 27015 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.78.

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, February 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.71.

The company has a market cap of $44.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $68,369.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 1,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $152,182.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,827 shares in the company, valued at $9,469,624.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,727 shares of company stock worth $368,692 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,396,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management (NYSE:WM)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

