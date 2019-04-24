Warburg Research Reiterates “€115.00” Price Target for SAP (SAP)

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €115.00 ($133.72) target price by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €122.00 ($141.86) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €108.00 ($125.58) price objective on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €110.43 ($128.40).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €111.98 ($130.21) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €108.52 ($126.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.60 billion and a PE ratio of 32.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

