Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by New Potomac Partners LLC

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 102.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on WBA shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target (down from $69.00) on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In related news, COO Ornella Barra acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.56 per share, with a total value of $982,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 26,425 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,748. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $53.17 and a 52-week high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $34.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.57 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.24%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

