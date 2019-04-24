Wabash National (WNC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect Wabash National to post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Wabash National has set its FY19 guidance at $1.50-1.70 EPS.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.09). Wabash National had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $610.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.00 million. On average, analysts expect Wabash National to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:WNC opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Wabash National has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $829.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNC. ValuEngine raised shares of Wabash National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wabash National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes transportation and diversified industrial products; and provides services primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and RoadRailer trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

