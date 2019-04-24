W W Grainger (GWW) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by research analysts at William Blair in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s Q3 2019 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $20.50 EPS.

GWW has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut W W Grainger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut W W Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W W Grainger to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on W W Grainger in a report on Monday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded W W Grainger from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. W W Grainger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.73.

Shares of GWW stock opened at $293.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. W W Grainger has a 52 week low of $265.00 and a 52 week high of $372.06.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. W W Grainger had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that W W Grainger will post 17.99 EPS for the current year.

In other W W Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.09, for a total transaction of $375,518.99. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,934 shares in the company, valued at $13,933,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.03, for a total value of $718,339.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 45,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,214,255.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GWW. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 174.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 23,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,491,000 after buying an additional 15,114 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in W W Grainger during the third quarter worth about $1,303,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 20.9% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 296,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,121,000 after buying an additional 51,246 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 12.9% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,164,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,213,000 after buying an additional 133,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in W W Grainger by 67.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 36,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,171,000 after buying an additional 14,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

W W Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools, as well as gloves, ladders, motors, and janitorial supplies.

