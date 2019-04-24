W. R. Berkley (WRB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.60% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on W. R. Berkley from $49.33 to $48.67 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.67 to $58.67 in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.11.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $58.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.75. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $45.91 and a one year high of $58.78.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,734,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $867,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,035 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2,750.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

