Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $547.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will report $547.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $536.58 million to $563.82 million. Vornado Realty Trust reported sales of $536.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $543.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.79 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

VNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vornado Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:VNO traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,700. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $59.48 and a fifty-two week high of $77.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 476.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.1% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,642.4% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

