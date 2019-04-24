Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Virtus Investment Partners has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $12.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $119.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $830.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 16.69 and a quick ratio of 16.69.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.54 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 13.68%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VRTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $113.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.83.

WARNING: “Virtus Investment Partners Inc (VRTS) Announces $0.55 Quarterly Dividend” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/virtus-investment-partners-inc-vrts-announces-0-55-quarterly-dividend.html.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.