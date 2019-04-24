Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 4,164 United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,164 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of United Continental by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 21,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 26.4% during the first quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in shares of United Continental by 42.5% during the first quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL opened at $87.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.96. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $65.45 and a 1-year high of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.50.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. United Continental had a return on equity of 28.41% and a net margin of 5.43%. United Continental’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

UAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of United Continental from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of United Continental in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.41.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/virtu-financial-llc-acquires-shares-of-4164-united-continental-holdings-inc-ual.html.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.