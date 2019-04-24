Vicor (VICR) Earns Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $39.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.72% from the company’s previous close.

The analysts wrote, “We believe that all the Company’s products at standard cost generate over 50% gross margin. Opex was in-line with our model. On the balance sheet, in Q1 cash decreased $4M to $66.6M due to payments for recently purchased equipment. Receivables at the end of Q1 were $41.7M, down $2M Q/Q as DSOs rose to 58 days from 44 days. Inventories increased to $51.6M up $4.2M as days of inventory increased to 136 day from 108 day. Q1 was Bottom: Q1 bookings were $66.6M up 10.2% in Q4:19. Book-to-bill was 1.01. Even with demand for Advanced Products remains weak in Q2 the Company expects revenue to be up modestly Q/ Q. We expect earnings to accelerate for several reasons. First, we believe roughly $5M-$10M in revenue was pushed out the last couple of quarters into 2H:19.””

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.49. Vicor has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $64.50.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $73.72 million during the quarter. Vicor had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 19.07%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vicor will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 9,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $281,397.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,151.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Vicor by 583.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,298 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 49,773 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 103.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vicor by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,361,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 59,495 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vicor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 446,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,549,000 after purchasing an additional 14,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vicor by 143.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components and complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. It operates through the following segments: Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, Picor, and Corporate. The Brick Business Unit provides modular power converters and configurable products.

