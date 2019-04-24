VICI Properties (VICI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.01% from the company’s previous close.

VICI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.29.

NYSE VICI opened at $22.13 on Wednesday. VICI Properties has a 52 week low of $17.64 and a 52 week high of $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 162.33, a current ratio of 162.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. VICI Properties had a net margin of 58.31% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VICI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 43.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,022,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,847,013 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its position in VICI Properties by 323.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 11,227,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,843,000 after buying an additional 8,577,000 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,864,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,567,000 after buying an additional 5,624,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $104,581,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter worth $76,963,000.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

