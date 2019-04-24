Vestor Capital LLC Purchases 31,066 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 466,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,066 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.5% of Vestor Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,345.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 57,933,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 55,563,977 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 11,609,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,599 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $128,471,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,638,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,962,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071,262 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3,633.5% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,656,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 129,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $3,859,934.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,254,914.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BAC opened at $30.07 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.25.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

