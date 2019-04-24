Versant Capital Management Inc Trims Position in Albany International Corp. (AIN)

Versant Capital Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 480 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Albany International were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,647,000. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,557,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,937,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,557,000 after buying an additional 117,943 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Albany International during the third quarter worth approximately $8,457,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Albany International during the first quarter worth approximately $3,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $75.55 on Wednesday. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $57.95 and a 52 week high of $82.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 1.72.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 11th. The textile maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.09). Albany International had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $251.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.02%.

AIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

