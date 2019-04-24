Veritex Holdings Inc (VBTX) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 73.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 302,407 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Veritex by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veritex in the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Veritex in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VBTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, Director Mark C. Griege acquired 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gordon Huddleston acquired 1,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.04 per share, with a total value of $26,040.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VBTX opened at $25.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.71. Veritex Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $33.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 25.19%. Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Veritex’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

About Veritex

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

