Vera Bradley (VRA) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vera Bradley from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Vera Bradley currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Vera Bradley alerts:

Vera Bradley stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $390.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.76. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.34 million. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 4.99%. Vera Bradley’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Anne Marie Ray sold 14,189 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total value of $132,809.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael C. Ray sold 33,236 shares of Vera Bradley stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $306,435.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,250.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 337,267 shares of company stock worth $3,693,668 in the last quarter. 30.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 94,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vera Bradley by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through two segments, Direct and Indirect. The company offers totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; and travel products, such as rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Vera Bradley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vera Bradley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.