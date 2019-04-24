Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (VEAC) Shares Bought by Mizuho Securities USA LLC

Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:VEAC) by 35.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,468,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,107 shares during the quarter. Vantage Energy Acquisition makes up approximately 1.1% of Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Vantage Energy Acquisition were worth $15,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vantage Energy Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bulldog Investors LLC purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $621,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,513,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Vantage Energy Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,714,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Vantage Energy Acquisition by 145.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 397,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 235,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Vantage Energy Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 5,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,644. Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $10.28.

Vantage Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

