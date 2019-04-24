Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Cut by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,303 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,203,000. Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 39,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 52,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 174,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,001 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $75.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 26th were paid a $0.281 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) Position Cut by Kwmg LLC” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/vanguard-total-world-stock-etf-vt-position-cut-by-kwmg-llc.html.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More: What is an SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.