Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Holdings Lifted by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VMBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,076,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,887,000 after purchasing an additional 291,102 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 161.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 9,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,680,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.149 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

