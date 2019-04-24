Valley National Bancorp (VLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $253.23 Million

Brokerages expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) to report $253.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.60 million and the lowest is $252.00 million. Valley National Bancorp posted sales of $239.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Valley National Bancorp.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $256.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.53 million.

Several analysts have commented on VLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

In other Valley National Bancorp news, Director Gerald Korde sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $31,589.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 659,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,341.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $29,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1,410.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 742.9% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VLY stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.36. 21,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,817. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $13.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.