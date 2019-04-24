Uxin (UXIN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Uxin Limited provides internet based services. The Company offers car e-commerce platform which enables to consumers and dealers to buy and sell new and used cars. Uxin Limited is based in Beijing, China. “

UXIN has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Uxin from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Uxin in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Uxin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Uxin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research note on Friday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $3.49 on Friday. Uxin has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $165.62 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Uxin will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Uxin in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the third quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uxin in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

