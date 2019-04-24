US Capital Advisors Weighs in on Southwestern Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors boosted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report issued on Monday, April 22nd. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Horwitz now expects that the energy company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion.

SWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Shares of NYSE:SWN opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. Southwestern Energy has a one year low of $3.23 and a one year high of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 14,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

