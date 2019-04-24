Urban Outfitters (URBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on URBN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Urban Outfitters from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.74 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urban Outfitters has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.24.

URBN stock opened at $29.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $52.50.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 21.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urban Outfitters news, Director Edward N. Antoian sold 18,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $598,339.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank Conforti sold 22,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $672,054.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,200 shares of company stock worth $3,237,851. 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 3,059.9% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,003,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 971,424 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 972 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,233 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc, a lifestyle products and services company, engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company retails women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28 under the Urban Outfitters brand; and women's casual apparel and accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty products for women aged 28 to 45 under the Anthropologie brand.

