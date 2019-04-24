Upfiring Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,899.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, Upfiring has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Upfiring has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $10,899.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for $0.0686 or 0.00001224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, COSS, IDEX and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.49 or 0.00401740 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018005 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001952 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00984473 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00185387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00007630 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00001397 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring . Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com . Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Cryptopia, IDEX, CoinExchange, YoBit and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

