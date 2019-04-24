United Technologies (UTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $18.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. United Technologies updated its FY19 guidance to $7.80-8.00 EPS.

NYSE:UTX opened at $140.02 on Wednesday. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $100.48 and a 52 week high of $144.15. The company has a market capitalization of $118.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UTX shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of United Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.31.

In related news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $104,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Akhil Johri sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $412,452.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,948.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 97,770 shares of company stock worth $12,153,044 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

