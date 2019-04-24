United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Holdings Trimmed by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,679 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 298,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 19,488 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2,629.1% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after acquiring an additional 59,523 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,202,000. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $161,836,000 after acquiring an additional 112,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $548,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard N. Peretz sold 9,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $1,013,072.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UPS stock opened at $113.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. The stock has a market cap of $97.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.89 and a twelve month high of $125.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 254.74% and a net margin of 6.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.89 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $118.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective (down previously from $116.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

