United Microelectronics (UMC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $32.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.76 billion. United Microelectronics had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UMC opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.81. United Microelectronics has a 52 week low of $1.64 and a 52 week high of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Microelectronics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Microelectronics Corp (NYSE:UMC) by 487.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 704,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 584,209 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC cut shares of United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. United Microelectronics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.19.

United Microelectronics Company Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation provides semiconductor wafer foundry solutions. The company operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. It provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. The company also engages in the research, development, and manufacture of products in the solar energy and light-emitting diode industries.

