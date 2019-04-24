UN: No Display time for Infants; Just 1 hour for kids under 5

Even the World Health Organization has now issued its own first-ever guidance for just how much screen time children under 5 must get: not much, and none whatsoever for those under 1.

The U.N. health agency said Wednesday that kids under 5 should not spend over one hour watching displays every day — and that much less is better.

The guidelines are similar to information from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Kids younger than 18 months ought to avoid screens aside from video chats are recommended by that group. It states parents of young children under two should choose”high-quality programming” with educational value and that may be watched using a parent to help children understand what they are seeing.

Some teams said WHO’s screen time guidelines failed to consider the possible advantages of digital media.

WHO’s display time information”too concentrates on amount of display time and neglects to look at the information and context of use,” said Andrew Przybylski, manager of research at the Oxford Internet Institute in the University of Oxford. “Not all screen time is created equal.”

“Our research has revealed that now there’s not powerful enough proof to support the setting of screen time limits,” explained Dr. Max Davie, the school’s Officer for Health Improvement. “The limited screen time constraints indicated by WHO do not appear proportionate to the possible injury,” he explained.

WHO did not detail the harm caused by too much screen time, but stated the guidelines which also contained recommendations for sleep and physical activity — were required to deal with the rising number of behavior in the overall population. It noticed that physical inactivity is a major risk factor for death and also a contributor to the rise in obesity.

The agency said babies less than 1 year should spend half an hour every day and that older kids should get at least three hours of physical activity every day.