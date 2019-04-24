UMB Financial Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (UMBF)

UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the bank on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

UMB Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a payout ratio of 26.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

UMB Financial stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.97. 233,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,418. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $82.14.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMBF shares. Raymond James cut shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Bank of America cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.50.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 1,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.57, for a total value of $100,121.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $602,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.63 per share, with a total value of $258,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,600.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

