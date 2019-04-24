Ukraine reverses nationalization of the bank of tycoon

A court on Thursday ruled the 2016 nationalization of a significant bank has been prohibited, sending shockwaves through the financial community of the country.

Ukraine’s biggest creditor, privatbank, has been nationalized in 2016 after police found a capital shortfall of over $ 5 billion. Tycoon Ihor Kolomoyskyi, who was appointed governor of a Ukrainian place by President Petro Poroshenko but afterwards fell out with him owned the bank.

The court in Kiev on Thursday upheld Kolomoyskyi’s lawsuit against authorities and the National Bank and ruled the nationalization was prohibited. It wasn’t immediately apparent, however the lender could be returned to Kolomoyskyi.

Kolomoyskyi’s figure has loomed large in Ukraine in recent weeks as the nation goes to the polls Sunday to choose a new president. Kolomoyskyi, who currently lives in Israel, is a archrival of President Poroshenko and is believed to have ties to Volomyr Zelenskiy.

Poroshenko recorded a statement to the country that was broadcast Thursday, accusing Kolomoyskyi of attempting to destroy the market of Ukraine and calling Ukrainians to support him.

“The aim of one of those fugitive oligarchs is to get Privatbank back in case of Zelenskiy’s win,” Poroshenko said. “As you may seethey can not wait any longer.”

Poroshenko known as a potential return of Privatbank into Kolomoyskyi a”bet” that may plunge Ukraine into”default plus also a new economic meltdown.”

The Finance Ministry said in a statement that it complies with the judgment and insisted the decision to nationalize Privatbank was taken”in order to ensure financial stability and security of their citizens’ savings.”