Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 27,500 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (CHEF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 74.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 10,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHEF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $90,175.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,105.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 8,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $268,023.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,404.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CHEF stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.81. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The business had revenue of $394.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.54 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

