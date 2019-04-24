Twilio Inc (TWLO) Stake Raised by LA Financiere DE L Echiquier

LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its position in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 695.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,075 shares during the quarter. Twilio makes up 0.6% of LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,056,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1,234.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 974,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,024,000 after acquiring an additional 901,480 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,497,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,480,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Twilio stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.55. The company had a trading volume of 84,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,155,133. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of -162.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a current ratio of 6.33. Twilio Inc has a fifty-two week low of $39.59 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $204.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.46 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Twilio to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total value of $144,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 20,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $2,705,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,995 shares of company stock worth $14,604,268. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

