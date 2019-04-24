Trustmark (TRMK) Given Hold Rating at Stephens

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.25% from the stock’s previous close.

TRMK has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Trustmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.17.

NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.07. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.17 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trustmark news, insider Harry M. Walker sold 1,880 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $66,871.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles Scott Woods sold 2,500 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 67.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

