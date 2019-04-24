True North Commercial REIT (TNT.UN) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0495 per share on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th.
TSE TNT.UN traded up C$0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$6.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,761. True North Commercial REIT has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.
Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a report on Monday, March 18th.
True North Commercial REIT Company Profile
The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.
See Also: How to trade on quiet period expirations
Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.