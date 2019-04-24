Triumph Bancorp (TBK) Given a $33.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) has been given a $33.00 price target by equities research analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.11% from the stock’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Get Triumph Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ TBK opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Triumph Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.47 and a 12 month high of $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $68.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triumph Bancorp news, Director Michael P. Rafferty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 414.0% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,000. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

Featured Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.