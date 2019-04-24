Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $16.00 price target on the investment management company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize its total return to stockholders primarily in the form of current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation by primarily lending with warrants to venture growth stage companies focused in technology, life sciences and other high growth industries backed by a select group of leading venture capital investors. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is based in United States. “

Shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 56.56% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.21%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 18.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 40,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Triplepoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp is a business development company specializing investments in growth stage. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, equipment financings, revolving loans, and direct equity investments. The fund seeks to invest in e-commerce, entertainment, technology and life sciences sector.

