Trinity Industries (TRN) Releases FY19 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-1.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.31.

Shares of Trinity Industries stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.97. 1,288,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,596. Trinity Industries has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.72 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 85.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $27.78.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/24/trinity-industries-trn-releases-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Recommended Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.