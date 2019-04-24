Trifecta Gold (TG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Trifecta Gold (CVE:TG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 50500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and a PE ratio of -3.46.

Trifecta Gold Company Profile (CVE:TG)

Trifecta Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on exploring for gold and silver ores. It focuses on developing four gold projects within the White Gold District of Yukon's prolific Dawson Range Gold Belt; and Yuge property located in Humboldt County, northern Nevada.

