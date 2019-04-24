Travis Perkins (TPK) Receives “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,180 ($15.42) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Davy Research downgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,330 ($17.38) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,497 ($19.56) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Shares of LON:TPK opened at GBX 1,450.50 ($18.95) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.17. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 965.60 ($12.62) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,489 ($19.46).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a GBX 31.50 ($0.41) dividend. This is an increase from Travis Perkins’s previous dividend of $15.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 2.48%. Travis Perkins’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.37%.

In other news, insider John P. Carter sold 26,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,457 ($19.04), for a total transaction of £389,587.23 ($509,064.72). Also, insider Pete Redfern purchased 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,235 ($16.14) per share, for a total transaction of £802.75 ($1,048.94).

Travis Perkins plc supplies building and home improvement products in the United Kingdom. The company's General Merchanting division supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as new residential and commercial construction. This division serves sole traders and national housebuilders under the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands.

